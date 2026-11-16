Citi ULTIMA elevated from World Elite to World Legend Mastercard

Citi and Mastercard announced on Monday the elevation of Citi ULTIMA from World Elite to World Legend Mastercard™, bringing Mastercard’s highest consumer card tier to Citi ULTIMA cardholders in Hong Kong and Singapore.

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The enhanced offering includes The Mastercard Collection, a curated suite of dining, entertainment and travel benefits around the world, from priority

reservations at coveted restaurants and sought-after entertainment experiences to Mastercard Fast Track through airport security for the cardholder and up to three guests, where available, complemented by Citi ULTIMA’s personalized lifestyle services.

This strengthens Citi ULTIMA’s position as Citi’s invitation-only proposition for ultra-high-net-worth clients and reinforces Citi Wealth's commitment to serving the evolving needs of this fast-growing segment in Asia, said Citi.

"Citi ULTIMA reflects the depth of our relationship with ultra-high-net-worth clients, complementing our wealth expertise with access, connectivity and curated experiences centred on what they value most," said Vicky Kong, head of wealth for Asia North and Australia at Citi.

The launch builds on Citi and Mastercard’s collaboration on World Legend Mastercard, following Citi’s introduction of the first such card globally in the United States. Additionally, it extends the proposition to Citi ULTIMA clients in Hong Kong and Singapore, two of Asia's leading international wealth hubs.