Hong Kong, Singapore thrive as rivals and partners amid US-China tensions

Hong Kong and Singapore are not locked in a zero-sum contest as both major financial and trade hubs in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and both stand to benefit as US-China rivalry reshapes global trade and capital flows, Singapore’s Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee said on Monday.

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Speaking at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum, Chan said the two cities have distinct strengths as ASEAN has become an economy for diversification. Singapore maintains constructive relations with both the United States and China and draws on Southeast Asia – and to some extent India – as its hinterland. Hong Kong, by contrast, benefits from the vast scale of the Chinese mainland.

“So politically, Singapore is seen to be a bit more neutral. Now in the U.S.-China rivalry,” Chan said, noting that Singapore will assume the ASEAN chair next year and host the East Asia Summit, platforms that bring major powers together.

At the same time, she highlighted Hong Kong’s success as an IPO market for companies that might previously have listed on the Nasdaq, hosting global forum such as the U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum this week.



Shared legal foundations and market shifts

Daniel Fung spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Daniel Fung Wah-kin, chairman of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, echoed the view that competition between the two cities is positive. He said both inherited common-law systems and independent judiciaries from their British colonial past – Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region of China and Singapore as a sovereign state.

He said despite both being small places with almost no natural resources, except talent, both have developed successfully into major financial and professional-services hubs.

Fung said Brexit, strains in U.S.-Canada relations and a broader search for stability have prompted more foreign firms, particularly in the extraction industries, to look east for listings.

He said Hong Kong has emerged as a leading IPO venue for resource companies in oil, copper and gold that traditionally listed in London or Toronto. It has also become the dominant offshore yuan center, settling earlier debate with Singapore and London, while its family office sector has overtaken Singapore’s.

He stressed that Hong Kong is not celebrating difficulties elsewhere. The global market is large enough for multiple centers, and the city actively cooperates with counterparts in places such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Astana on training regulators and professionals.

