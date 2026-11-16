logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong, Singapore thrive as rivals and partners amid US-China tensions

FINANCE
42 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
Chan Heng Chee spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.
Chan Heng Chee spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Hong Kong and Singapore are not locked in a zero-sum contest as both major financial and trade hubs in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, and both stand to benefit as US-China rivalry reshapes global trade and capital flows, Singapore’s Ambassador-at-Large Chan Heng Chee said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum, Chan said the two cities have distinct strengths as ASEAN has become an economy for diversification. Singapore maintains constructive relations with both the United States and China and draws on Southeast Asia – and to some extent India – as its hinterland. Hong Kong, by contrast, benefits from the vast scale of the Chinese mainland.

“So politically, Singapore is seen to be a bit more neutral. Now in the U.S.-China rivalry,” Chan said, noting that Singapore will assume the ASEAN chair next year and host the East Asia Summit, platforms that bring major powers together. 

At the same time, she highlighted Hong Kong’s success as an IPO market for companies that might previously have listed on the Nasdaq, hosting global forum such as the U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum this week.
 

Shared legal foundations and market shifts

Daniel Fung spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.
Daniel Fung spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Daniel Fung Wah-kin, chairman of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, echoed the view that competition between the two cities is positive. He said both inherited common-law systems and independent judiciaries from their British colonial past – Hong Kong as a Special Administrative Region of China and Singapore as a sovereign state. 

He said despite both being small places with almost no natural resources, except talent, both have developed successfully into major financial and professional-services hubs.

Fung said Brexit, strains in U.S.-Canada relations and a broader search for stability have prompted more foreign firms, particularly in the extraction industries, to look east for listings. 

He said Hong Kong has emerged as a leading IPO venue for resource companies in oil, copper and gold that traditionally listed in London or Toronto. It has also become the dominant offshore yuan center, settling earlier debate with Singapore and London, while its family office sector has overtaken Singapore’s.

He stressed that Hong Kong is not celebrating difficulties elsewhere. The global market is large enough for multiple centers, and the city actively cooperates with counterparts in places such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Astana on training regulators and professionals.
 

Hong KongSingapore7th U.S.-China Hong Kong ForumSingapore’s Ambassador-at-LargeChan Heng CheeDaniel Fung Wah-kinASEAN Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by TARYN NG / AFP The logo of data center company Megaspeed International is pictured at its office in the Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore on November 10, 2026.
Singapore, US agree to continue discussing Megaspeed case, Straits Times says
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Xie Feng delivered a speech at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.
‘Win-win cooperation is the only right choice’ for US and China, says ambassador
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng pares some gains in afternoon on Monday, New World slumps 41 percent
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Hong Kong committed to becoming international shipping hub, John Lee says
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index rises at noon on Monday, New World tumbles 38pc
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index jumps in early trading on Monday, New World tumbles 37pc
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Algernon Yau.
HK commerce chief questions whether AI boom will subside, urges new trade networks
FINANCE
15-11-2026 17:32 HKT
Hong Kong raises 2026 real GDP growth forecast to 4.8%, strong growth momentum in Q4
FINANCE
13-11-2026 17:24 HKT
Hang Seng falls 370 points as tech stocks plunge
FINANCE
13-11-2026 16:38 HKT
Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Singapore charges fifth person in AI server fraud case
WORLD
13-11-2026 14:04 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
15-11-2026 17:59 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.