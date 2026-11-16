logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKEX chief serves up local flavor at offshore yuan bond index launch

FINANCE
22 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Bonnie Chan.
Bonnie Chan.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting appeared at the launch ceremony for the HKEX Offshore yuan Bond Index wearing a Cheongsam adorned with teapot motifs and earrings shaped like the yuan symbol on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her attire served as a playful nod to the morning gathering, evoking the local tradition of enjoying dim sum.

The newly launched index, which initially covers about 305 bonds with a total notional principal of 850 billion yuan. Chan said the index will drive the city's fixed-income market from product issuance toward a more comprehensive ecosystem, enhancing market depth, liquidity and investability.

The index tracks the performance of "dim sum bonds", a term inspired by the city's iconic teahouse culture that refers to yuan-denominated bonds issued outside mainland China.

Embracing this theme, the bourse served freshly prepared dim sum to symbolize an offshore yuan bond market that is "freshly baked" and vibrant.

Alongside staples like shrimp dumplings and BBQ pork buns, the spread featured nostalgic delicacies rarely seen today, such as deep-fried glutinous rice dumplings and black sesame rolls. A traditional Hong Kong-style tea stall was also set up to serve local favorites like milk tea and iced lemon tea, underscoring the city’s unique character and its deep-rooted connection to the offshore yuan market.

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific president Li Bing praised Chan’s thoughtful ensemble, joking that he felt underprepared in a dark suit while focusing on the bonds that morning.

 

HKEXBonnie Chandim sum bondsoffshore yuanoffshore yuan bond index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong debuts offshore yuan bond index to promote yuan assets
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Paul Chan. Photo from his blog.
HK finance, trade sectors move from volume to value: Paul Chan
FINANCE
21 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
HKEX to launch new digital payment solution for after-hour trading on December 14
FINANCE
13-11-2026 22:04 HKT
CSOP Kioxia Daily Max (1.25x) Leveraged Product to debut on Tuesday
FINANCE
09-11-2026 19:26 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX Q3 profit down 0.8pc to $4.86b, missing expectation
FINANCE
06-11-2026 12:52 HKT
Former vice president of HKEX charged by ICAC with dishonest access to internal information system
FINANCE
04-11-2026 15:32 HKT
Sophia Kao (left), director of Bay Area Hong Kong Centre, and Shirley Chan (right), vice chairman of YGM Trading Limited and Director of Yangtzekiang Garment Limited, present the award to Bonnie Chan (center).
FHKI director-general Bonnie Chan receives GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award
NEWS
02-11-2026 21:13 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Yuan bonds eligible as margin collateral at HKEX clearing houses with 400m yuan pledged on first day
FINANCE
02-11-2026 20:25 HKT
HKEX to extend derivatives post-market trading time to 4:15 am from March
FINANCE
02-11-2026 18:10 HKT
Andreas Meletiou
Bakai Bank eyes early 2027 HK launch to tap Chinese yuan liquidity
FINANCE
02-11-2026 07:00 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
21 hours ago
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.