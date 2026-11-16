HKEX chief serves up local flavor at offshore yuan bond index launch

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting appeared at the launch ceremony for the HKEX Offshore yuan Bond Index wearing a Cheongsam adorned with teapot motifs and earrings shaped like the yuan symbol on Monday.

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Her attire served as a playful nod to the morning gathering, evoking the local tradition of enjoying dim sum.

The newly launched index, which initially covers about 305 bonds with a total notional principal of 850 billion yuan. Chan said the index will drive the city's fixed-income market from product issuance toward a more comprehensive ecosystem, enhancing market depth, liquidity and investability.

The index tracks the performance of "dim sum bonds", a term inspired by the city's iconic teahouse culture that refers to yuan-denominated bonds issued outside mainland China.

Embracing this theme, the bourse served freshly prepared dim sum to symbolize an offshore yuan bond market that is "freshly baked" and vibrant.

Alongside staples like shrimp dumplings and BBQ pork buns, the spread featured nostalgic delicacies rarely seen today, such as deep-fried glutinous rice dumplings and black sesame rolls. A traditional Hong Kong-style tea stall was also set up to serve local favorites like milk tea and iced lemon tea, underscoring the city’s unique character and its deep-rooted connection to the offshore yuan market.

Bloomberg Asia-Pacific president Li Bing praised Chan’s thoughtful ensemble, joking that he felt underprepared in a dark suit while focusing on the bonds that morning.