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FINANCE

Hong Kong debuts offshore yuan bond index to promote yuan assets

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday launched the city's first benchmark for offshore yuan bonds, in the latest step to promote global use of the yuan.

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A dozen asset managers, including CSOP Asset Management and Value Partners Group, plan to use the index and its sub-indices to launch investment products that will channel money into offshore yuan assets, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said.

"We are supporting greater visibility and investability of offshore RMB assets, encouraging broader market participation and further advancing the internationalisation of the RMB," the exchange's chief executive, Bonnie Chan, said in a statement.

China is stepping up yuan internationalisation efforts as US President Donald Trump's trade war and foreign policies have reduced the dollar's appeal among some global investors.

The newly launched HKEX Offshore RMB Bond Index is Hong Kong's first benchmark for dim sum bonds, which are yuan-denominated bonds issued outside mainland China.

"Like a landmark on a city's skyline, a good index gives the market a recognisable point of reference. It shows at a glance where the market stands and how it is moving," Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Monday.

The new benchmark lays the foundation for index-tracking funds that give global investors easy access to a diversified basket of offshore yuan bonds, Chan added.

HKEX has collaborated with financial data provider Bloomberg to launch the index, and they will also develop a co-branded suite of offshore yuan bond indices.

Developing its offshore yuan business and market infrastructure is part of Hong Kong's five-year development plan.

Among other measures this year aimed at promoting the offshore yuan market, HKEX launched offshore Chinese government bond futures in August and this month began accepting China government bonds as eligible non-cash collateral.

The initiatives added to a broader push this year that includes an expansion of Bond Connect for southbound investors. HKEX and the China Foreign Exchange Trade System are also developing an electronic trading platform for fixed-income and currency products.

Offshore yuan bond issuance exceeded 590 billion yuan (US$88.4 billion) in the first nine months of this year, while total bond issuance on the Hong Kong exchange so far this year has risen 18.6 percent compared with last year's total, HKEX said.

Reuters

 

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