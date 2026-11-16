Christopher Hui to visit Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium from Tuesday

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China's premier to visit Thailand, attend summit in the Philippines
11-11-2026 16:25 HKT
Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand next week, official says
06-11-2026 15:58 HKT
Beijing firms in HK hit $13 trillion market cap: Christopher Hui
03-11-2026 20:36 HKT
Russian defence minister hails 'unprecedented' Beijing ties on China visit
03-11-2026 17:15 HKT
Over 50 companies have re-domiciled in HK, with 30 being processed: Hui
28-10-2026 21:23 HKT
Hong Kong promotes "Finance +" to enhance real economy: Christopher Hui
20-10-2026 16:34 HKT
Financial Secretary Paul Chan, regulators meet CICC chair in Beijing
22-09-2026 14:58 HKT
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT