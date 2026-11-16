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FINANCE

Christopher Hui to visit Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium from Tuesday

FINANCE
42 mins ago
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Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu will visit Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium from Tuesday to meet with government officials and key stakeholders from the financial sector, the government announced.

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Hui will give keynote speeches at the 12th Green Finance Forum of the 29th Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, Germany, authorities said in a statement. 

He will also meet with representatives from the Directorate-General for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, for a bilateral exchange, which financial regulators, including the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Securities and Futures Commission, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) will also join.

He will return to Hong Kong on Sunday, and Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim will be the Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury during Hui’s absence, the statement added.

 

Christopher Huivisit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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