Chubb Life names former Manulife distribution chief Ivan Chan as HK president

Chubb Life appointed former Manulife distribution chief Ivan Chan as president of its Hong Kong operations on Monday.

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Chan will oversee the executive operating responsibilities for the insurer's life insurance business in the city. He reports directly to Bryce Johns, president of Chubb Life and senior vice president of Chubb Group.

During his tenure at Manulife, Chan led distribution strategies across the agency, partnership, and high-net-worth segments in Hong Kong and Macau.

“His appointment reflects our bold ambitions in the high-net-worth segment,” Johns said, noting the company is building out its wealth planner franchise and expanding its product suite.

Chan holds a master of business administration and a bachelor of science in biochemistry from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Operations in 54 markets

New York-listed Chubb operates in 54 countries and territories, providing commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, alongside life insurance and reinsurance services. The insurer employs about 45,000 people globally.