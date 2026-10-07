Sa Sa International revenue jumps 37.2 pc to $1.41 bn

Cosmetics retailer Sa Sa International (0178) saw a total HK$1.41 billion revenue for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30 this year, a jump of 37.2 percent from last year.

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Total offline sales reached HK$1.22 billion, a leap of 47.6 percent from last year, of which revenue in Hong Kong and Macau reached HK$1.12 billion, a soar of 52 percent.

Sales remained robust during the National Day Holiday, with offline sales in Hong Kong and Macau soaring by more than 60 percent, while same-store sales also grew by over 50 percent. Total number of transactions, average sales per transaction and number of items per transaction all recorded significant increases.

As at 30 September 2026, Sa Sa operated a total of 162 offline stores.