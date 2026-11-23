Taiwan's brokers will relax margin lending rules to try to reduce selling pressure in one of the hardest hit markets in a global rout of AI-related stocks, the stock exchange said on Monday, as authorities across Asia sought to reassure investors.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move comes after Taiwan's benchmark index, dominated by chipmaker TSMC, recorded its sharpest weekly drop in more than three decades last week, raising the risk of further falls should leveraged investors be forced to sell.

Security firms agreed to lower minimum margin maintenance ratios as of Tuesday to 120 percent from 130 percent, the exchange said in a statement. That means the threshold is higher for brokers to force customers to sell shares or to top up accounts with cash or other collateral if their investments fall in value.

The move is intended to reduce selling pressure during periods of volatility, the statement said.

It is the latest of several support measures that on Monday, at least, were stabilising some of Asia's chipmaker-heavy markets that have been hammered in recent weeks.

TSMC shares were up 1.5 percent on Monday, and Taiwan's equity benchmark bounced 2.1 percent after falling 17 percent last week.

Investors globally are questioning whether the vast sums of mostly borrowed money spent building data centres, filled with chips from TSMC, Samsung and others, to power AI tools, will generate profits large and fast enough to repay lenders.

Chinese exchanges announced similar margin relaxations over the weekend. Earlier on Monday Taiwan's exchange encouraged investors to take a long-run view and companies to launch buybacks. South Korea's finance minister reiterated plans on Monday to stabilise its stock market if needed.

On Saturday, Taiwan said it would further tighten short-selling rules and that it had already put its US$15 billion (HK$117 billion) stock stabilisation fund to work in the market.

"The purpose of these measures is to avoid speculative behaviour that continues to cause unnecessary panic," Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai told a meeting of financial regulators and business leaders on Monday.

Reuters