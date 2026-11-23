Mandatory provident fund has pulled back for a third consecutive month, with members losing over HK$7,000 on average last month, according to MPF rating agency GUM.

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November provisionally recorded a negative return of HK$7,352, bringing the cumulative year-to-date return down to HK$4,258.

The GUM MPF Composite Index stood at 289.8 points, down 2.2 percent for the month, with the year-to-date return narrowing to 1.2 percent.

All three major asset classes declined in November. Equity funds were broadly under pressure, down 2.9 percent and narrowing their year-to-date return to 0.9 percent. Mixed asset funds declined 2.4 percent, with a year-to-date return of 2.0 percent, while fixed income funds edged down only 0.1 percent, with a year-to-date return of 0.7 percent.

GUM chief investment officer Christopher Lau pointed out that Asian equity funds provisionally fell 5.1 percent for the month, the largest decline among equity fund categories, narrowing their year-to-date return to 8.3 percent, while Greater China equity funds fell 5 percent, turning to a year-to-date loss of 3.3 percent.

By contrast, fixed income funds as a whole edged down only 0.1 percent, while the MPF Conservative Fund and HKD money market funds even recorded slight positive returns, showing that diversified allocation helps cushion market volatility.