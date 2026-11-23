China's central bank governor called for dialogue and cooperation with the European Union on Monday after European officials stepped up concerns about the yuan's value and China's trade surplus with the bloc.

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The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, said Governor Pan Gongsheng met European officials, including European Central Bank Executive Board member Piero Cipollone, on Monday and discussed exchange rates, monetary policy and economic conditions, while calling for greater China-EU cooperation.

European leaders, including ECB President Christine Lagarde, have called for talks to address the Chinese currency's undervaluation amid China's ballooning trade surplus with the bloc.

Pan said the PBOC was willing to work with EU institutions to uphold mutual respect and open cooperation and manage differences through dialogue and consultation.

Strengthening communication on macroeconomic and financial policies between China and the EU will help enhance mutual understanding and trust, Pan said.

At a G20 meeting in October, Pan defended China's policies, calling for looking beyond the current account and exchange rate adjustments when it comes to global imbalances.

Reuters