Swire Pacific (0019, 0087) said on Monday that it has agreed to sell 252.66 million shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) for expected net proceeds of nearly HK$3.58 billion, with a placing price of HK$14.23 per share.

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The placing price represents a discount of approximately 8.5 percent over the closing price of Cathay Pacific's shares on Monday, and the share sales accounted for about 4.15 percent of the total issued shares of the airline.

Swire Pacific intends to use the net proceeds from the placing for general working capital purposes, and it's expected to record a gain of around HK$870 million from the deal.

The company said it believes that raising funds through the placing is beneficial to Swire Pacific and will enhance its working capital, further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as enhance its financial flexibility.

Upon the completion of the transaction, Swire Pacific's interest in the total issued Cathay Pacific shares will reduce from 39.15 percent to 35 percent.

The group said it remains confident in, and committed to, Cathay Pacific Airways and does not intend to propose any material change to the governance and management arrangements of Cathay Pacific Airways.

Swire Pacific intends to retain a significant long-term strategic shareholding in Cathay Pacific Airways and does not intend to further reduce its shareholding level in Cathay Pacific Airways, it added.