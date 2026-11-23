Hong Kong is expected to record a fiscal surplus of HK$20.8 billion for the 2026-27 financial year, with fiscal reserves set to reach HK$686.3 billion at the end of March next year, Deloitte said on Monday.

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The robust forecast reflects the government's success in maintaining fiscal discipline while capitalizing on economic recovery, further strengthening the foundation of public finances, the accounting firm said.

For the upcoming 2027-28 Budget, Deloitte suggested that the government introduce a new enhanced tax deduction regime to explicitly cover a wider range of artificial intelligence-related activities, including AI development and adoption.

To attract high value-added industries and high potential enterprises, Deloitte recommended that the government consider including alternative forms of tax incentives, such as expenditure-based tax incentives, in the policy package tax regime.

It also advised that the five-year qualifying period of the policy package tax concession should commence from the first year in which assessable profits are derived from the qualifying activities.

As China restricted red-chip firms from listing outside mainland China, Deloitte suggested enhancing the Tax Certainty Enhancement Scheme, allowing pre-initial public offering strategic investors undergoing red-chip dismantlement to tack or carry forward their prior holding period and equity ownership percentage of the offshore structure onto the newly substituted onshore/restructured holding structure.

Hong Kong should also provide explicit tax relief/safe harbor status under the scheme for equity disposals solely undertaken to facilitate regulatory-mandated IPO restructuring, ensuring strategic investors are not penalized with accelerated Hong Kong Profits Tax exposure.

Other recommendations include expanding the list of "qualifying assets" that are linked to tax exemption for family offices in Hong Kong by including investments in insurance policies, providing preferential tax treatment for licensed digital asset players in Hong Kong, and expanding the stamp duty relief for jobbing business to market makers of other listed structured products such as listed warrants and callable bull/bear contracts.