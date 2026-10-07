Hang Seng Index drops by noon on Wednesday

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Hang Seng Index rises by noon on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street rally
06-10-2026 12:11 HKT
Wall St opens muted as tech stocks take a breather
05-10-2026 21:41 HKT
The Hang Seng Index declined by noon on Wednesday.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 128 points, or 0.5 percent to 24,151 points by noon. The half-day market turnover was HK$51.8 billion.
The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 0.9 percent to 4,184 points at noon.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares excluding Japan was down 0.3 percent after US stocks ended higher. The index is up 1.5 percent so far this month.
The S&P 500 hit a fresh record on Tuesday, up about 0.6 percent on the day, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45 percent, also an all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 percent.
Staff reporter and Reuters