Hang Seng Index down in early trading on Wednesday

The Hang Seng Index went down in the early morning trading session on Wednesday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell by 175 points, or 0.7 percent to 24,104 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was down by 1.3 percent to around 4,169 points.

South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, as investors took a wait-and-see stance ahead of Samsung Electronics' earnings release to assess the outlook for AI demand.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 43.20 points, or 0.62 percent, at 6,898.19 as of 0138 GMT.

Chipmaker Samsung Electronics was up 0.18 percent, after rising more than 2 percent earlier in the session, while peer SK Hynix lost 1.52 percent.

Staff reporter and Reuters



