Hang Seng Index rises in early trading on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street rally

The Hang Seng Index rose in the early morning trading session on Tuesday, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed by 164 points, or 0.7 percent to 24,204 points.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 0.6 percent to around 4,209 points.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.7 percent. European stock futures climbed 0.5 percent.

Nasdaq futures edged up 0.2 percent and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent.

AI heavyweight Nvidia climbed 2.1 percent, reaching a record-high close and boosting its market value to US$5.76 trillion.

Staff reporter and Reuters



