HK Precious Metals Central Clearing to include currency settlements by the end of the year: Christopher Hui

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu stated that the Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing will be connected to a currency settlement system by the end of the year, achieving real time delivery vs payment within interbank monetary systems. The Clearing has seen positive market response since its initial launching in July, with banks interested in participating.

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With several months before its official launch, further preparations will be made, including promoting contracts of yuan gold futures, establishing an association within the industry and enhancing clearing functions.

Hui added that the Securities and Futures Commission aims to add the yuan counter to the Southbound Stock Connect by next July, which can offer incentives for companies to issue yuan shares in Hong Kong.

Additionally, a Gold Hotline would be set up to provide one-stop support for Mainland and overseas gold traders to take part in Hong Kong's gold trading ecosystem, as outlined in the Policy Address.

Hui will depart on Monday night to attend the Global Precious Metals Conference 2026 in Sorrento, Italy, and to visit and meet with multiple refineries for gold of international standard in Switzerland, marking the first time a Hong Kong government official has attended such conference.

Chief executive of the Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company, Bryan Chan Ping-keung, will also join the visit.

Hui will be back to Hong Kong on October 8.