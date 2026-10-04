logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HK Precious Metals Central Clearing to include currency settlements by the end of the year: Christopher Hui

FINANCE
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Christopher Hui.
Christopher Hui.

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu stated that the Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing will be connected to a currency settlement system by the end of the year, achieving real time delivery vs payment within interbank monetary systems. The Clearing has seen positive market response since its initial launching in July, with banks interested in participating.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With several months before its official launch, further preparations will be made, including promoting contracts of yuan gold futures, establishing an association within the industry and enhancing clearing functions.

Hui added that the Securities and Futures Commission aims to add the yuan counter to the Southbound Stock Connect by next July, which can offer incentives for companies to issue yuan shares in Hong Kong.

Additionally, a Gold Hotline would be set up to provide one-stop support for Mainland and overseas gold traders to take part in Hong Kong's gold trading ecosystem, as outlined in the Policy Address. 

Hui will depart on Monday night to attend the Global Precious Metals Conference 2026 in Sorrento, Italy, and to visit and meet with multiple refineries for gold of international standard in Switzerland, marking the first time a Hong Kong government official has attended such conference.

Chief executive of the Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company, Bryan Chan Ping-keung, will also join the visit.

Hui will be back to Hong Kong on October 8.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gaw Capital Real Estate Private Debt OFC files preliminary prospectus for HK IPO
FINANCE
1 hour ago
President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters on September 22, 2026 in New York City. World leaders have gathered in New York for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly, with this year's global issues ranging from the threat of artificial intelligence to the continued wars in Ukraine and Gaza. Ryan Murphy/Getty Images/AFP
South Korean president orders probe into data leaks across financial industry
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Paul Chan met the representative of Al Asmakh Group Holding, a Qatari business conglomerate operating across real estate, hospitality, travel and tourism, and facilities management in Doha, Qatar. ISD
HK deepens MidEast, Global South cooperation beyond capital flows, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Clara Chan.
HKIC's core strategy to "invest early in small companies," said chief executive
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Ayesha Macpherson Lau.
eMPF launches new "MPF Account Information Enquiry Service" starting Monday
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Exterior view of the Tesla Gigafactory during a government-organised media trip in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
Tesla posts stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries
FINANCE
02-10-2026 22:24 HKT
A logo of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is displayed at the company? booth at the 2026 World Robot Conference, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
JD.com set to win EU approval for Ceconomy deal, source says
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:44 HKT
A view shows the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Wall Street entrance in New York City, U.S., April 7, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper//File Photo
Wall St opens higher as softer payrolls data, lower yields lift sentiment
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:36 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Peterbilt Motors in Denton, Texas, US, October 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump says US deal with South Korea includes US$8.4 billion for oil recovery
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:24 HKT
The US Federal Reserve building is seen on August 08, 2011 in Washington DC. Later today the Federal reserves monetary policy setting committee will release a statement, following the downgrade of United States credit rating last week. AFP
Fed seen skipping October rate hike as job market cools
FINANCE
02-10-2026 21:15 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
HK claims inaugural FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup with historic win at Kai Tak Stadium
NEWS
03-10-2026 20:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.