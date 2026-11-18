US Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday the central bank needs to get more aggressive in its response to inflation that he fears is changing public psychology about prices, and either approve a half-point hike at the December meeting or communicate a faster pace of hikes in 2027.

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Inflation is "heading in the wrong direction and it is spreading out," Waller said on CNBC, noting that many of the items with faster-rising prices now are in the services sector and largely beyond the influence of high oil costs and other temporary factors.

"If you really want to get it down you've got to start taking aggressive actions," either through a larger half-point increase at the coming December 8-9 meeting, or using the post-meeting statement or Chairman Kevin Warsh's press conference to set market expectations for further hikes.

Recent inflation has been running in excess of 3 percent on an annualized basis and may be accelerating, Waller said, and he fears that business leaders are coming to treat that level as normal and what should be passed through to consumers.

"You are starting to hear some of that — 'we put through 3 percent because we think we can get it' — and that's when you start having problems trying to get inflation down," Waller said. "So you might need to shock people to say, wait a minute, 3 percent is not the number you should be thinking about going forward.. That's the kind of psychology we need to start breaking.. We can't wait. We can't do this in like the next two years."

Recent inflation data exceeded a benchmark Waller said he felt would warrant a half-point rate hike at the Fed's next meeting. He said he felt the choice now was between taking that action, and upending market expectations for only a quarter point hike, or saying very clearly that the Fed would also raise rates again in January and continue higher from there.

That could be done in the Fed's post-meeting statement, or "the chair could actually talk about it.. in the press conference. But we've got to do something," Waller said, otherwise "then you have to go 50 in December. Put it in place and get it done."

"It's just starting to spread around and people are starting to accept it more than we want them to," Waller said.

Warsh has said he wants to avoid "forward guidance" as much as possible, but Waller said he felt this was a moment when the central bank needed to use strong communications to its benefit and help keep inflation psychology in check.

"The Chair has his way of wanting to communicate. That's fine. Those are his preferences," Waller said. "I've been in this game a long time.. You want to use communications as one of your tools.. We should be using communication to do what we want, to get the markets to help us do our job."

The Fed held its policy rate steady in October in a range of from 3.75 percent to 4 percent. Minutes of that session will be released today at 2pm EDT and provide more detail on the debate.

Reuters



