The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after Nvidia's upbeat revenue forecast calmed investor concerns about the chip bellwether's future and improved sentiment for AI-linked stocks.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 132.1 points, or 0.26 percent, at the open to 50627.36. The S&P 500 rose 15.2 points, or 0.21 percent, at the open to 7355.69​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 157.8 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24486.175 at the opening bell.

Reuters



