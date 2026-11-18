Tencent (0700) saw its net profit rise 6.7 per cent year-on-year to 177.7 billion yuan (HK$209.18 billion) in the first nine months of the year, partly boosted by strong demand for AI services, even as heavy AI spending left its free cash flow negative for a second consecutive quarter.

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For the third quarter alone, the Chinese tech giant's net profit inched up 0.8 percent to 63.61 billion yuan over the same period from last year, surpassing market expectations of 59.46 billion yuan. Its adjusted net profit declined 5.7 percent to 66.5 billion yuan in the third quarter.

However, the firm's third-quarter revenue growth dropped from 11 percent in the prior quarter to 8 percent due to the cooling gaming sector, with earnings standing at 207.34 billion yuan, lower than analyst estimates of 210.77 billion yuan.

Revenues from its value-added services increased 3 percent to 98.3 billion yuan for the third quarter. Among them, domestic games generated 47.6 billion yuan in income, up 11 percent, while international games revenues fell 9 percent to 18.9 billion yuan.

Incomes from fintech and business services climbed 9 percent to 63.7 billion yuan, of which fintech services revenue growth arose from higher revenues from consumer loan and wealth management services.

Tencent said that it recorded a 35 percent increase in cloud services revenues, which boosted its business services revenue growth, underpinned by increased demand for AI-related services and continued international expansion.

Notably, Tencent highlighted that its AI agent WorkBuddy became the most used AI product in China, measured by large language model token consumption, with over 10 million daily active users collectively consuming over 100 trillion tokens per day.

Its capital expenditures surged 54.3 percent to 81.4 billion yuan from the last quarter, while the company recorded negative free cash flow of 69.1 billion yuan.

Tencent noted that its operating cash flow included significant prepayments for compute procurement to support enhancements to its Hy model family, WorkBuddy inference needs, and development of AI capabilities across its products and services, as well as to meet external demand for its cloud services.

Excluding these prepayments for compute procurement, the company's free cash flow would have been positive 16.9 billion yuan, it added.

Besides, its marketing services revenue logged 43 billion yuan during the period, up 19 percent.

Combined monthly active users of Weixin and WeChat increased 2 percent to 1.45 billion, while that of QQ advanced 3 percent to 533 million.