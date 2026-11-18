Bankers have frozen work on a US$480 million (HK$3.74 billion) loan intended to fund advanced Nvidia chips for China's ByteDance, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

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Following the latest US curbs on artificial intelligence chips, five lenders evaluating the deal discussed withdrawing from the transaction over fears of violating the new rules, according to the report.

Singapore-based cloud provider Aolani Cloud recently invited banks to join the financing, which aimed to buy graphics processing units for a Malaysian data center, Bloomberg noted.

Washington announced new regulations on Monday requiring data center operators in countries like Singapore and Malaysia to obtain licenses when purchasing advanced AI chips.

The move aims to stop Chinese firms from accessing the technology remotely, a strategy ByteDance planned to use, the news agency said.An Aolani spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company had spent significant time with its financial partners evaluating regulatory risks before the new rules were introduced.

The firm is now working with regulators and lenders to ensure the project moves forward in full compliance.The financing is unlikely to progress until bankers fully assess the restrictions, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Some bankers privately consider the loan effectively unfeasible given the penalty risks if the transaction violates US regulations, the report added. DBS is the lead arranger for the deal, while declined to comment to the news agency.