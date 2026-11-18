Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) has appointed Wincie Ng as managing director, head of market surveillance and monitoring (designate), and Efe Cummings as managing director, head of operational risk & resilience.

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Ng will join HKEX on Monday and report to head of operations Vicky Chan.

She will work closely Felix Wang, head of market surveillance and monitoring, and succeed his role in June 2027 as Wang retires after 30 years of service.

Ng brings three decades of experience in financial services, spanning market surveillance, compliance, operational risk, governance and regulatory engagement.

Most recently, she served as managing director and global head of compliance surveillance at Standard Chartered Bank, leading a global surveillance function across more than 50 markets.

She has also held senior leadership positions at JP Morgan, Banco Santander, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and EY. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester.

Cummings will join HKEX on November 30, reporting Graeme Farrell, group chief risk officer.

In this newly-created role, he will have overall responsibility for HKEX’s operational risk and resilience framework. He will also be responsible for third-party risk management, including onboarding, due diligence and ongoing oversight, as well as cyber risk and IT risk.

Cummings joins HKEX from Nomura Group, where he has served as global head of operational risk since 2019. During his 17 years with Nomura, he held several senior risk-related roles in Asia and Europe. He holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University in the US.