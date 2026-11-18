The Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation said it has priced its HK$22.5 billion multi-currency public benchmark bonds on Wednesday.

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Issued under its US$30 billion medium term note program, the bonds received a combined peak orderbook of approximately HK$55 billion equivalent, with final allocations distributed across around 160 accounts.

The issuance comprises a 3-year HK$8 billion tranch with a coupon rate of 4.148 percent, a 2-year 5 billion yuan tranch at 1.75 percent, and a 5.179 percent US$1.1 billion bond with a tenor of 5 years.

It attracted strong demand from a diverse group of high-quality local, Southbound Bond Connect and international institutional investors, including central banks, insurance companies, asset management companies, commercial banks and private banks, the HKMC said.

The bond sales demonstrates Hong Kong's ability to connect financing needs with local and international capital, said Colin Pou Hak-wan, executive director and chief executive of the HKMC.

The offshore yuan tranche also enriches the array of offshore yuan products and deepens financial connectivity between Hong Kong and the mainland, helping attract more issuers and investors to the city and further expand its bond and derivative markets, Pou added.