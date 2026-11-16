Autumn treks: Five beginner-friendly trails to catch HK's stunning fall foliage

With the autumn breeze finally chasing away the summer heat, it is the perfect time of year to head outdoors and breathe in some fresh air. Beyond its towering concrete skyline, Hong Kong is home to stunning seasonal landscapes that many look forward to each year.

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According to Headline Daily's "Let's Play" -- the sister publication of The Standard -- from golden fields of swaying silvergrass to vibrant autumn foliage, here are five beginner-friendly, easily accessible trails where you can catch Hong Kong's gorgeous autumn colors.

1. Tai Tong, Yuen Long

Tai Tong is the undisputed classic spot for autumn foliage in Hong Kong. Starting from late December, the sweet gum trees lining the trail transform into brilliant shades of amber and crimson.

Visitors are strongly advised to check the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's "Red Leaf Express" online guide before planning a trip, and to aim for an "A" rating to see the foliage at its absolute peak crimson saturation.

Tai Tong, Yuen Long

2. Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, Fanling

Dubbed Hong Kong’s "Little Karuizawa," Lau Shui Heung in Pat Sin Leng Country Park is a fairy-tale destination. During the cooler months, the lakeside paperbark and bald cypress trees take on a golden-bronze shade.

On a clear day, the entire forest reflects perfectly on the glassy surface of the reservoir like an oil painting. The recommended time to visit is between 8am and 9am to catch the morning mist and the sharpest reflections.

Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, Fanling

3. Tai Mo Shan, Tsuen Wan

At Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan, the slopes are blanketed in vast fields of silvergrass that dance in the cool mountain breeze. Stick around until sunset, when the golden hour light bathes the entire mountain in a warm glow.

Temperatures at the summit can drop significantly, making a warm windbreaker and plenty of water a necessity.

Tai Mo Shan, Tsuen Wan

4. Tsing Yi Nature Trails, Tsing Yi

Boasting excellent facilities, clear signposting, paved steps, and plenty of shaded pavilions, this scenic trail is a fantastic choice for a relaxed family day out.

The lookout points offer sweeping panoramic views of the Tsing Ma and Ting Kau Bridges arching over the Rambler Channel. It is also one of the absolute best vantage points in the territory to watch the sun descend below the horizon.

Tsing Yi Nature Trails, Tsing Yi

5. Shing Mun Reservoir, Tsuen Wan

As a classic weekend favorite for locals, Shing Mun Reservoir is a wonderfully accessible escape. It is highly recommended by the AFCD as a barrier-free trail.

With flat, well-shaded paths, it is a comfortable stroll that even wheelchair users and strollers can navigate with ease. Wander through the paperbark tree trail before crossing the main dam to take in the sparkling, tranquil waters of the reservoir.

Shing Mun Reservoir, Tsuen Wan