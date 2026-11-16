logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
EXPLORER

Autumn treks: Five beginner-friendly trails to catch HK's stunning fall foliage

EXPLORER
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

With the autumn breeze finally chasing away the summer heat, it is the perfect time of year to head outdoors and breathe in some fresh air. Beyond its towering concrete skyline, Hong Kong is home to stunning seasonal landscapes that many look forward to each year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to Headline Daily's "Let's Play" --  the sister publication of The Standard -- from golden fields of swaying silvergrass to vibrant autumn foliage, here are five beginner-friendly, easily accessible trails where you can catch Hong Kong's gorgeous autumn colors.

1. Tai Tong, Yuen Long

Tai Tong is the undisputed classic spot for autumn foliage in Hong Kong. Starting from late December, the sweet gum trees lining the trail transform into brilliant shades of amber and crimson.

Visitors are strongly advised to check the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department's "Red Leaf Express" online guide before planning a trip, and to aim for an "A" rating to see the foliage at its absolute peak crimson saturation.

Tai Tong, Yuen Long
Tai Tong, Yuen Long

2. Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, Fanling

Dubbed Hong Kong’s "Little Karuizawa," Lau Shui Heung in Pat Sin Leng Country Park is a fairy-tale destination. During the cooler months, the lakeside paperbark and bald cypress trees take on a golden-bronze shade.

On a clear day, the entire forest reflects perfectly on the glassy surface of the reservoir like an oil painting. The recommended time to visit is between 8am and 9am to catch the morning mist and the sharpest reflections.

Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, Fanling
Lau Shui Heung Reservoir, Fanling

3. Tai Mo Shan, Tsuen Wan

At Hong Kong’s highest peak, Tai Mo Shan, the slopes are blanketed in vast fields of silvergrass that dance in the cool mountain breeze. Stick around until sunset, when the golden hour light bathes the entire mountain in a warm glow.

Temperatures at the summit can drop significantly, making a warm windbreaker and plenty of water a necessity.

Tai Mo Shan, Tsuen Wan
Tai Mo Shan, Tsuen Wan

4. Tsing Yi Nature Trails, Tsing Yi

Boasting excellent facilities, clear signposting, paved steps, and plenty of shaded pavilions, this scenic trail is a fantastic choice for a relaxed family day out.

The lookout points offer sweeping panoramic views of the Tsing Ma and Ting Kau Bridges arching over the Rambler Channel. It is also one of the absolute best vantage points in the territory to watch the sun descend below the horizon.

Tsing Yi Nature Trails, Tsing Yi
Tsing Yi Nature Trails, Tsing Yi

5. Shing Mun Reservoir, Tsuen Wan

As a classic weekend favorite for locals, Shing Mun Reservoir is a wonderfully accessible escape. It is highly recommended by the AFCD as a barrier-free trail.

With flat, well-shaded paths, it is a comfortable stroll that even wheelchair users and strollers can navigate with ease. Wander through the paperbark tree trail before crossing the main dam to take in the sparkling, tranquil waters of the reservoir.

Shing Mun Reservoir, Tsuen Wan
Shing Mun Reservoir, Tsuen Wan
Autumntrekstrailsfoliage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New exhibition opens Wed to trace Sun Yat-sen's path 160 years on
EXPLORER
04-11-2026 20:53 HKT
Rare photos, interactive experiences highlight CLP Pulse's new exhibition as 125th anniversary grand finale
EXPLORER
22-09-2026 23:20 HKT
Half-price movie tickets, 77,000 MTR rides among Hong Kong National Day offers
EXPLORER
21-09-2026 14:21 HKT
Over 3,000 lanterns lit up at Victoria Park
EXPLORER
17-09-2026 21:04 HKT
Experience Ngong Ping 360 for just $88 as special offer invites HK residents to rediscover Lantau Island
EXPLORER
17-09-2026 15:23 HKT
Night rides, neon glow in nostalgic remix on Ngong Ping 360's 20th year
EXPLORER
03-08-2026 06:30 HKT
Louis Koo, Charmaine Sheh, and more join forces to send 4-Leaf blessings!
Tiger Circle Roots for DSE Candidates with 21 Megastars!
EXPLORER
23-04-2026 14:14 HKT
MTR Corporation's First Railway Property Development Telford Plaza Marks its 45th Anniversary
EXPLORER
21-04-2026 18:20 HKT
Paper cutting craft of China and Switzerland to meet at HKU museum
EXPLORER
09-03-2026 20:04 HKT
Santiago Sierra 250 cm Line Tattooed on Six Remunerated People. Image courtesy of Estudio Santiago Sierra.
Serakai Studio to unveil cultural lab GOLD with inaugural exhibition 'CERTAINLY'
EXPLORER
04-03-2026 14:27 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong Disneyland suspends online bookings after 17,000 e-tickets stolen in cyber breach
NEWS
14-11-2026 21:50 HKT
Elon Musk and Jensen Huang shake hands during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Two major Nvidia shareholders push board to keep Jensen Huang's return on table
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Reuters releases more intimate photos of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang
WORLD
15-11-2026 01:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.