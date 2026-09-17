Over 3,000 lanterns lit up at Victoria Park

Victoria Park was illuminated on Thursday as the International Lantern Spectacular opened, drawing crowds to a dazzling display of over 3,000 lanterns representing around 20 countries.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The 11-day event also features four prized heritage collections of Nanjing Qinhuai lanterns, recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage, and more than 1,000 handcrafted lanterns by local Hong Kong artisans.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said the event is just one highlight of the city-wide Mid-Autumn celebrations, which also feature the Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival next door.

Law encouraged visitors to explore special mooncake booths at the event, noting that all proceeds from sales will be donated to Po Leung Kuk.

Chairman of the Hong Kong Tourism Board Peter Lam Kin-ngok also highlighted the event's robot performances. One robot will demonstrate the art of making lacquer fans, while another is set to deliver a lively dance performance.