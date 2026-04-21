MTR Corporation's First Railway Property Development Telford Plaza Marks its 45th Anniversary

The MTR Corporation has evolved in tandem with Hong Kong for over 45 years. In addition to delivering efficient railway services to the public, it has developed numerous "people-centric" communities through the "Rail plus Community" concept. Telford Plaza, as MTR's first railway property development, commenced phased operations in 1980. Alongside Telford Gardens, built atop the MTR Kowloon Bay Depot, it emerged as the largest project of its kind globally at that time, seamlessly integrating housing, commercial spaces, and public amenities. This development not only addresses the everyday needs of residents and office workers in the district, but also fulfills a commitment to community responsibility by fostering connections among various stakeholders.



Located in Kowloon Bay for 45 years, Telford Gardens and Telford Plaza, as Hong Kong's first railway property development, have consistently driven the rapid economic and social development of the area. They have witnessed the transformation of Kowloon East from an industrial hub into a major commercial hub that seamlessly integrates residential and commercial spaces. The Telford Community, as a flagship success developed under MTR's "Rail plus Community" concept, has set a benchmark for building more sustainable and people-centric communities across Hong Kong, giving rise to vibrant communities such as Heng Fa Chuen and Paradise Mall, Luk Yeung Sun Chuen and Luk Yeung Galleria, LOHAS Park and The LOHAS, as well as THE SOUTHSIDE and THE SOUTHSIDE mall. Each of these diverse communities reflects MTR's commitment to residents, the community and to Hong Kong.

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From August 22 to October 19 2025, Telford Plaza will launch a series of 45th anniversary celebrations, starting with the exhibition titled "The Next Station: Telford". This exhibition will guide the public for a journey through 45 years of the Telford Community via historical photographs, highlighting the development and significant moments of Telford Plaza and the community over the past 45 years, as well as MTR’s accomplishments in fostering diverse communities through the "Rail plus Community" concept.

Additionally, Telford Plaza will organize various activities to engage the citizens of Hong Kong in the anniversary celebrations. Various guided tours will be organized for participants to discover the rich cultural history and vibrant neighborhood life of Telford Community. Moreover, various community performance groups and local schools will present a series of performances in weekends of September and October, showcasing the community's support and connection to Telford Plaza. The celebrations will culminate in October with the "Telford Plaza 45th Anniversary Celebration Party," inviting public to join the celebration for the success of the Telford Community with MTR.

Furthermore, Telford Plaza will also introduce a series of special offers for shoppers, including "Telford 45th Anniversary Rewards", "Happy Sunday 10x Shopping Fun" and "Telford 45 Thanksgiving Offer", to express gratitude for support from the community over the past 45 years.

“The Next Station: Telford” Exhibition

Showcases the development journey and memorable moments of Telford Community

The "Next Station: Telford" exhibition is the first celebration event for the 45th anniversary of the Telford community. The whole exhibition journey will start from concourse of MTR Kowloon Bay Station, guiding the public for a journey through 45 years of the Telford Community via valuable historical photographs. It features five thematic zones: "Time Train", "Sharing Joy with the Community", "Bonding Communities", "The Beauty of Telford" and "The Fun Facts of Telford" alongside two interactive installations: "Back to Telford Cherished Moments" and "My Story with Telford". All the exhibition contents showcase the development journey and memorable moments of Telford Plaza and the community over the past 45 years from various perspectives.

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Exciting Celebrations and Activities for everyone to enjoy

In addition to the "The Next Station: Telford" exhibition, Telford Plaza is launching a series of celebratory activities, inviting all Hong Kong citizens to join in the festivities. Alongside exclusive community guided tours and thrilling performances of the “45 Years of Musical Time Travel,” the celebrations will culminate in October with the "Telford Plaza 45th Anniversary Celebration Party." Details are as below:

Hidden Railway Tour in Kowloon Bay

Date 13, 27 September and 4, 18 October, 2025

Location Telford Plaza, Telford Gardens, and MTR Depot

Partnership Kaifong Tour

Overview Embark on an exclusive journey by “Kaifong Tour” to uncover the vibrant history of the Telford Community, while you can access into MTR Kowloon Bay Depot for an unique 'Railway + Community' Experience.

Details for registration will be announced on Telford Plaza's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on MTR Mobile APP. Telford Reminiscence

Photography Tour

Date 6 September and 4 October, 2025

Location Telford CommunityPartnership Hong Kong Reminiscence and Kaifong Tour

Overview Explore the vibrant culture of Telford Plaza and its nearby community with the “Kaifong Tour”, while professional photographers from “Hong Kong Reminiscence” will guide you to discover and capture the most picturesque photography spots in and around Telford through your camera along the routing.

Registration details will be announced on Telford Plaza's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on MTR Mobile APP.

Telford Community Cultural Tour

Date 20 September and 11 October, 2025

Location Telford Community

Partnership Kaifong Tour

Overview Wander through the streets and alleys of Kowloon Bay with the “Kaifong Tour” and discover its rich cultural history and vibrant neighborhood life of Telford Community.

Registration details will be announced on Telford Plaza's Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on MTR Mobile APP.