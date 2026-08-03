Night rides, neon glow in nostalgic remix on Ngong Ping 360's 20th year

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Ngong Ping 360 has launched night rides on its iconic cable cars, inviting residents and tourists on a dazzling journey of lights.

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On designated evenings since late last month, visitors board the cable cars at Tung Chung Station and, as they make their way to Ngong Ping, let their eyes feast on the bejeweled night view of Lantau Island.

Encased in see-through carriages ascending through the night, visitors are enveloped by the glistening lights of the Hong Kong International Airport with aircraft taking off and landing; the soft glimmer of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in the distance; and the colorful twinkles of the Tung Chung town at the foot of the mountain.

As the cable car nears the hilltop, gazes are drawn to the Big Buddha illuminated in a warm glow, majestic and serene.

Stepping off at Ngong Ping Village, visitors find a neon-lit avenue unfold at their feet, drawing them into a nostalgic dreamscape. Colorful neon signs are arranged in a staggered pattern, recreating the vibrant street views of Hong Kong in the 1980s.

Popular photo spots include a retired cable car adorned with neon lights, as well as mahjong tables and a retro ice cream parlor, allowing visitors to relive the old days.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony last month, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui described the night-ride event as a “unique 'only in Hong Kong' experience.”

A star-studded concert “903 Starry Breezy Live” was held at Ngong Ping Village, with opening acts by popular singers Jay Fung, Cloud Wan Ho-ying and Lester Lam, who performed local hits and Cantonese classics. Subsequent performers included Jeremy Lee Chun-kit, Jeffrey Ngai Tsun-sang, COLLAR, On Chan, Jace Chan, Panther Chan Lei, Kaho Hung, moon tang, and Gordon Flanders.

Managing director of Ngong Ping 360 James Tung Pui-chuen said that by recreating the neon-lit nightscape of the 80s, they hoped to provide an opportunity for everyone to join in reminiscing collective Hong Kong memories.

Sammy Wong Kwan-wai, chairman of Ngong Ping 360, said the company has for the past 20 years upheld a spirit of continuous innovation, welcoming more than 26 million guests.