New exhibition opens Wed to trace Sun Yat-sen's path 160 years on

To mark Sun Yat-sen's 160th birthday, a special exhibition tracing his path from medical student to revolutionary leader is opening on Wednesday.

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Running through Saturday, the "Sun Yat-sen Historical Relics Exhibition" is organized by Bauhinia Culture Holdings and the Hong Kong Culture Association, and co-organized by Bauhinia Magazine with eight Sun Yat-sen memorial institutions from the mainland and Hong Kong.

Divided into five sections, the exhibition invites visitors to revisit Sun's life and his revolutionary deeds with more than 300 historical photos, paintings and other items.

The exhibition also features robot-guided tours, multimedia interactives and 3D-printed sculptures.

Held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, the exhibition offers free admission from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm on November 4 to 6, with the last day closing early at 5pm.

Dr Sun Yat-sen Heritage Trail

For a closer look at the revolutionary's life, residents can also follow the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Historical Trail, which spans 16 spots across Hong Kong and traces his footprints in the city.

The trail was updated under the theme "art across time," with plaques redesigned by nine local artists, in a collaboration between the Tourism Commission, the Central and Western District Council and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

The trail features sites including the school where Sun studied, his residence, the places where he discussed state affairs with friends, and sites of his revolutionary activities.