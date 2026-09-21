Half-price movie tickets, 77,000 MTR rides among Hong Kong National Day offers

Hong Kong will roll out a series of transport, entertainment, dining and shopping offers on October 1 to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, including half-price cinema tickets and a giveaway of 77,000 MTR journeys.

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The government said on Monday that MTR Corporation will give away 77,000 electronic single journeys through a lucky draw on National Day. Passengers will also be able to travel free on all passenger tram services and selected routes operated by Star Ferry and Fortune Ferry.

Children using designated payment methods will be able to ride most daytime franchised bus routes operated by KMB, Long Win Bus, Citybus and New Lantao Bus free of charge.

Greater Bay Airlines will meanwhile offer tickets on all non-charter routes at 77 percent of the original fare during its promotional period.

All commercial cinemas across Hong Kong will offer half-price tickets on October 1, while a number of fee-charging leisure facilities and museum exhibitions under the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will be opened to the public free of charge.

The Hong Kong Wetland Park will also offer free admission, while the Antiquities and Monuments Office, 14 projects under the Revitalising Historic Buildings Through Partnership Scheme, the Police Museum, Tai Kwun and PMQ will introduce various offers, including additional free guided tours.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club will hold its National Day Raceday at Sha Tin Racecourse, with free admission to the public enclosures at both Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses.

Ngong Ping 360 and Ocean Park will offer ticket discounts, while the Peak Tram and Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will distribute souvenirs to ticket holders while stocks last.

Dining and retail promotions will also be available, with more than 2,000 restaurants and merchants expected to take part in National Day offers.

Selected public markets under the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department will introduce promotions, while designated products sold through Hong Kong Harvest’s physical store, online shop and mobile app will be available at 77 percent of their original price from October 1 to 7.

Members of the public who recycle at the Environmental Protection Department’s GREEN@COMMUNITY network on October 1 will receive double GREEN$ points.

Other participating venues include the Police Souvenir Gallery, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, West Kowloon Cultural District and HKTDC Design Gallery, as well as shopping malls and department stores offering dining, shopping and parking concessions.

