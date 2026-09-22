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EXPLORER

Rare photos, interactive experiences highlight CLP Pulse's new exhibition as 125th anniversary grand finale

EXPLORER
28 mins ago
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CLP Pulse, the revitalized clock tower now serving as a dynamic cultural center, is set to host a seven-month special exhibition beginning on October 6 to mark the grand finale of CLP Power’s 125th-anniversary celebrations, bringing history and innovation together for the community.

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The exhibition will feature more than 100 rare historical photographs alongside interactive experiences, designed to engage the public in exploring the potential of smart city living. Visitors can also enjoy a newly added photo spot in the first-floor garden, perfect for capturing lasting memories.

Highlights from the exhibition include a scene showing workers laying cables in Kowloon City back in 1950, symbolizing CLP’s role in illuminating Hong Kong. Another significant image depicts the eve of Hong Kong’s fall in World War II, when CLP engineers decided to blow up the generators at Hok Un Power Station to keep them out of enemy hands.

The ground-floor exhibition hall now offers an immersive experience, guiding visitors through the importance of a diverse, low-carbon energy mix in the city’s transition to sustainability. An interactive city planner role-play game lets participants use magnetic tiles representing power infrastructure and community facilities to design neighborhoods, illustrating the critical role of reliable power in smart city growth.

The garden adjacent to the first-floor café boasts new photo opportunities, including artwork on a cable car inspired by the massive public mural at Shing Kai Road Substation. The mural traces Hong Kong’s development over the past century, reflecting the intertwined histories of CLP and the city. Two additional murals by local artists blend the clock tower’s iconic structure with the garden’s frangipani trees, merging architecture with nature in a vibrant display.

CLP Pulseexhibitionanniversary

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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