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ENTERTAINMENT

Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale

ENTERTAINMENT
17 mins ago
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Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah sparked excitement among fans when he made a surprise appearance at Alan Tam Wing-lun’s concert finale in Hong Kong on Tuesday night (Sep 22), although he did not take the stage as a special guest.

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Lau quietly entered the Hong Kong Coliseum while Tam was speaking on stage during the final show of his 10-night Unforgettable World Tour Grand Finale concert series.

Dressed in a blue casual jacket, Lau sat between longtime friends Hacken Lee and Deborah Lee. He was seen chatting and laughing with Lee during the show, showing his support for Tam from the audience.

The finale also drew a star-studded crowd, with Julian Cheung Chi-lam and Anita Yuen Wing-yee attending together, alongside Jordan Chan Siu-chun, Michael Miu Kiu-wai, Jaime Chik Mei-chun, Catherina Tsang and Virginia Lok Yee-ling, among other industry figures.

During the final night, Tam thanked fans for singing and cheering with him throughout the 10-show run.

“I’m so grateful that everyone has accompanied me, laughing, shouting and singing together,” he told the audience, before joking that there were no “school rules” on the final night and encouraging fans to stand up while reminding them to stay safe.

Tam also highlighted his acting career before performing several classic movie songs, proudly reminding the audience that he was the first Hong Kong male actor to win Best Actor at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards.

Before singing his classic hit Unchanged Love (情不變), Tam reflected on his five-decade career, from his days with The Wynners to his solo career.

“Seeing my fans go from carrying schoolbags to using walking sticks and even wheelchairs, while continuing to support me across generations, is an honor of my life,” he said.

The emotional tribute brought his 10-night Hong Kong concert run to a close.

Andy LauAlan Tam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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