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GOSSIP

Andy Lau’s low-profile wife Carol Chu spotted on rare supermarket run

GOSSIP
5 mins ago
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Carol Chu Li-chien, the low-profile wife of Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah, has sparked online buzz after being spotted during a rare outing at a local supermarket.

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Photos circulating online showed Chu browsing supermarket aisles and selecting groceries with quiet focus. One image captured her in a household goods section, while another showed her picking out fresh produce.

Although wearing a face mask, Chu’s long dark hair and youthful complexion quickly drew attention. Many netizens were surprised by her appearance, saying it was hard to believe the former beauty queen is already 60 years old.

Staying true to her low-profile image, Chu was dressed in a simple white T-shirt, black trousers and white sneakers, carrying a practical oversized handbag. Her understated look stood in stark contrast to the glamorous image often associated with celebrity spouses.

The sighting reinforced Chu's long-standing reputation as the woman quietly supporting Lau behind the scenes. Since the couple's marriage became public, she has largely avoided the spotlight and rarely makes public appearances.

Interest in Chu was recently renewed after a mainland Chinese influencer and former flight attendant shared an anecdote about serving the couple aboard a private jet.

According to the influencer, Lau was once so engrossed in memorizing a script that he failed to hear a crew member asking what he wanted to eat. Chu, who was sitting nearby reading, gently got his attention and said: “Andy, Andy, they're asking what you’d like to eat.”

The influencer said Lau immediately responded with a smile, while Chu later playfully tapped him with a book, offering a rare glimpse into the couple's off-camera relationship.

She added that Chu left a lasting impression on everyone around her, describing her as warm, considerate and respectful towards staff and service workers alike.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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