Andy Lau's Covid-19 film set for release after six-year delay, sparking online debate

A Covid-19 film starring Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah is set to hit mainland Chinese cinemas on November 6, nearly six years after filming wrapped, with some viewers questioning whether they want to revisit the outbreak.

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Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Herman Yau Lai-to, Angels in White (白衣逆行者) also stars mainland actress Yang Zishan.

The film tells the story of ordinary people in Wuhan coming together during the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020. Filming wrapped in December 2020 after just over a month of production.

The film recently released a trailer titled “76 Days and Nights,” revisiting the 76-day period during which Wuhan was under lockdown. It depicts medical workers, patients and residents from different backgrounds facing the crisis, with some heading to the front lines, others protecting their families and some helping strangers.

However, the release announcement has sparked debate online, with some viewers saying they were reluctant to revisit the difficult period.

“I can't watch it,” one commenter wrote, while another asked: “Who is this supposed to move?”

Some also questioned why the film was being released after such a long delay, arguing that public sentiment surrounding the pandemic had changed.

One commenter said revisiting the hardship in cinemas would only add to viewers' distress, while another questioned the decision to release the film despite the shift in public sentiment.