logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Andy Lau's Covid-19 film set for release after six-year delay, sparking online debate

CHINA
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A Covid-19 film starring Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah is set to hit mainland Chinese cinemas on November 6, nearly six years after filming wrapped, with some viewers questioning whether they want to revisit the outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Herman Yau Lai-to, Angels in White (白衣逆行者) also stars mainland actress Yang Zishan.

The film tells the story of ordinary people in Wuhan coming together during the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020. Filming wrapped in December 2020 after just over a month of production.

The film recently released a trailer titled “76 Days and Nights,” revisiting the 76-day period during which Wuhan was under lockdown. It depicts medical workers, patients and residents from different backgrounds facing the crisis, with some heading to the front lines, others protecting their families and some helping strangers.

However, the release announcement has sparked debate online, with some viewers saying they were reluctant to revisit the difficult period.

“I can't watch it,” one commenter wrote, while another asked: “Who is this supposed to move?”

Some also questioned why the film was being released after such a long delay, arguing that public sentiment surrounding the pandemic had changed.

One commenter said revisiting the hardship in cinemas would only add to viewers' distress, while another questioned the decision to release the film despite the shift in public sentiment.

Andy Lau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Andy Lau says investment in new film has no limit as filming begins
ENTERTAINMENT
14-10-2026 18:39 HKT
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Andy Lau surprises Louis Koo at concert finale, promises to ‘be there whenever you call’
ENTERTAINMENT
23-08-2026 17:16 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Andy Lau to receive honorary doctorate from HKBU
NEWS
05-08-2026 20:16 HKT
Andy Lau’s low-profile wife Carol Chu spotted on rare supermarket run
GOSSIP
01-06-2026 18:16 HKT
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
GOSSIP
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Taiwanese cardiologist dies after swerving to avoid cat while rushing to hospital for surgery
CHINA
12 hours ago
This picture taken on October 14, 2026 shows customers browsing bags among secondhand luxury goods at the Zhuanzhuan superstore in the Jing'an District in Shanghai.
Western brands under pressure as 'pre-owned' luxury booms in China
CHINA
18-10-2026 14:09 HKT
Photo by CORNELIUS POPPE / NTB / AFP. This photo taken on September 14, 2026 in Oslo shows soldiers from the Oslo and Akershus Home Guard District (HV-02) taking part in an exercise in and around the Norwegian capital aimed at training the armed forces' ability to protect authorities, critical infrastructure and allied reception facilities in a crisis situation.
Did Chinese cars squeal on Norway's military?
CHINA
17-10-2026 14:26 HKT
EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152
NEWS
13 hours ago
X
Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
WORLD
12 hours ago
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.