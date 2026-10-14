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ENTERTAINMENT

Andy Lau says investment in new film has no limit as filming begins

ENTERTAINMENT
51 mins ago
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Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau Tak-wah is producing and financing The Story of That Turtle (關於那隻烏龜的故事), directed by Herman Yau Lai-to, and has agreed to appear in the film after actress Kitty Yuen Siu-yee urged him to join the cast.

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The film officially began filming on Wednesday (Oct 14), with Lau and the cast attending a traditional ceremony in Chai Wan to pray for a smooth shoot.

Lau joked that the turtle in the film would command the highest salary. After Yuen urged him again to appear, he agreed, saying he wanted to act opposite every cast member and dance with them.

Lau said there was no upper limit to his investment, adding that he would wait for Yau to tell him how much was needed. He said the team would consider a Lunar New Year release after filming was completed.

Asked whether he was worried about the film's box office performance with Yuen in the lead role, Lau laughed and admitted: “A little.”

Yuen said the film's seven characters shared the story fairly evenly, so she did not consider herself the sole lead.

The cast also discussed inviting actress Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi to join the film. Yuen said she had tagged Cheung on social media to ask if she wanted to take part.

MIRROR member Lokman Yeung Lok-man offered to help choreograph the dance scenes, saying he would be happy to help whenever asked.

Andy Lau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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