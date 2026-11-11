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ENTERTAINMENT

Feanna Wong plays big sister as she teaches labelmates viral dance moves

ENTERTAINMENT
11-11-2026 21:07 HKT
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Hong Kong singer Feanna Wong Shuk-man turned dance instructor as she led four labelmates in a dance challenge to her viral hit Merry-go-round at Taikoo Shing Centre's Christmas event on Wednesday (Nov 11).

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The singer was joined by Vian Lin Ka-wing, Kong Pok-hei, BlueS Sing and Nicolas Yeung, teaching them the song's signature moves in front of the mall's festive carousel installation.

Released in collaboration with JFFT member Mi-yeh, Merry-go-round has sparked a dance challenge, with celebrities from South Korea and Japan also joining in with their own covers.

Wong said she was excited to celebrate Christmas early with her fellow artists, adding that she particularly enjoyed the mall's 9.5-metre-tall castle and festive installations.

The appearance came as Wong stepped up rehearsals for her first solo concert, which is set to take place in 10 days. She said she hoped to spend more time with her family after the show and enjoy the festive season together.

+2

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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