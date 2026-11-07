Malaysian police bust call center scamming HK residents, 18 Taiwanese arrested with HK police uniforms seized

Malaysian police have smashed a transnational crime syndicate that allegedly impersonated Hong Kong police in phone scams targeting Hong Kong residents, arresting 18 Taiwanese nationals and seizing two sets of Hong Kong police uniforms.

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Ahmad Azwan Amin Nordin, police chief of Kuala Lumpur's Dang Wangi district, said officers raided two luxury units at St Mary Residence on Jalan Tengah at 6.35pm on October 29.

They arrested 17 men and one woman aged between 19 and 43, all confirmed to be Taiwanese. Officers seized 69 mobile phones, five laptops and two sets of Hong Kong police uniforms.

Initial investigations showed the syndicate rented residential broadband to set up a call center targeting Hong Kong residents, and had been operating secretly for about five months. All 18 suspects have been remanded as police trace the syndicate's structure and financial flows.

Suspects posed in uniforms on video calls to press victims into transferring money

According to Malaysian media and Hong Kong police anti-scam data, the uniforms reflect an escalation in "fake official" scams. Scammers first call victims by voice, claiming they are suspected of money laundering or of sending prohibited parcels, then ask them to move to WhatsApp or Telegram for a video call.

During the call, the scammer wears a full Hong Kong police uniform against a simulated police station background, sometimes showing fake official letters or arrest warrants bearing the victim's name and photo to break down their defenses, before demanding transfers under the pretext of an "asset review" or "proving innocence."

Police: law enforcement never takes statements by video call

Hong Kong police have repeatedly reminded the public that genuine law enforcement agencies never take statements via video call and never ask for bank passwords or transfers to so-called "safe accounts." Anyone receiving a suspicious call should check the Scameter app or call the 24-hour Anti-Scam Helpline 18222.