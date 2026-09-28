Hins Cheung buys $40m insurance policy, hopes insurer ‘makes money’

Hong Kong singer Hins Cheung has revealed that he bought an insurance policy worth more than HK$40 million as a gift to himself last year — and now hopes the insurer makes money from it.

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Cheung made the revelation during a recent interview with Metro Radio host Barry Ip on the program Barry’s Hub (梨事會).

Asked about his health, Cheung said he gets a check-up every year. He then revealed that he had bought a CEO insurance policy with coverage of more than HK$40 million last year.

Cheung joked that he once viewed insurance as an investment, but his perspective has changed with age and experience.

“Now I hope the insurance company makes money,” he said, explaining that this would mean he remains healthy and never needs to make a claim.

Cheung also reflected on his more than 20 years in showbiz, saying he does not feel much has changed.

“I’ve been doing this all along. What I did before is what I’m still doing now,” he said.

Recalling his early days in Hong Kong, Cheung said he felt unfamiliar with the city and somewhat distant from the established stars and radio personalities around him after moving from Guangzhou to pursue his music career.

He said the first recording studio he entered was Metro Radio’s studio, where he saw hosts who were already very familiar with stars including Sammi Cheng Sau-man, Eason Chan Yick-shun and Joey Yung Tso-yi.

Looking back, Cheung said he has come to appreciate many of the memories from his early career, which he once took for granted.

Ip, who has known Cheung for more than 20 years, recalled travelling to Australia with him for a performance alongside former 2R members Rosanne Wong and Race Wong.

He remembered how everyone was eager to see what Cheung would come up with during rehearsals, given his reputation for spontaneous performances.

During the trip, Cheung bought a harmonica from a music shop in Melbourne. He later returned for another one of the same model and gave it to musician Alex Fung, which eventually inspired a song.

On passing the baton to younger artists, Cheung said he has learned to take a step back as technology, working styles and the industry continue to evolve.

He said he does not want to impose his own values on the younger generation, adding that young people have their own ways of doing things.

Some lessons, he said, can only be learned through personal experience, including making mistakes.

Cheung also shared that he starts every morning with prayer and Bible reading, even when he is short on time.

He said he is grateful for having enough food, a stable home and the things he has in life, and hopes to bring happiness to others through his work.

Hins Cheung (left) and Barry Ip (right)