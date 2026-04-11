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Singer Hins Cheung to mentor youth detained in 2019 unrest after apology

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

In a significant move toward social reconciliation, Hong Kong pop star Hins Cheung has issued a sincere apology for his past "impulsive" behavior and announced he will serve as a mentor for a government program aimed at helping young people arrested during the 2019 protests move forward. 

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The singer admitted that during his younger years, he lacked a deep understanding of the broader social landscape and acknowledged that the delivery of some of his works and past remarks was inappropriate, leading to public doubts about his patriotism toward both the country and Hong Kong.

A sincere apology for past impulsivity

Cheung expressed deep regret and reflection during a recent newspaper interview, stating that he was influenced by the intense social atmosphere at the time. 

By offering a formal apology, he promised to avoid repeating such mistakes and expressed a desire to serve as a positive role model for the younger generation.

He emphasized that the most important step in personal growth is admitting one's errors and making corrections, noting that he believes society will offer opportunities to those who demonstrate genuine remorse.

Mentorship for post-2019 reconciliation

The collaboration stems from a security bureau initiative recently revealed by Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung. The project targets over 7,000 individuals who were arrested during the 2019 anti-extradition bill unrest but never prosecuted, offering them a path to start anew. 

Moved by the initiative, Cheung proactively reached out to the Security Bureau through his company to volunteer his services.

Rather than "lecturing" the participants, Cheung stated his goal is to share his own mental journey and let these young people know that there are people in the community who care about their well-being.

Promoting national development and culture

As part of his mentorship role, Cheung is scheduled to serve as a guest speaker later this month. He also plans to lead a delegation of program participants to the mainland within the first half of the year, providing them with a firsthand look at the nation's rapid development and prosperity.

He views this as a way to fulfill his basic social responsibility as a public figure by projecting a clear and firm stance, while also hoping to clear any lingering public skepticism regarding his positions.

Beyond this specific program, the singer revealed broader plans to contribute to the community through his performing arts academy. 

He intends to foster new talent, promote traditional Chinese culture, and participate in patriotic education activities.

By immersing himself in the development of the Greater Bay Area and promoting cultural exchange, Cheung aims to use his influence to build a strong cultural foundation and provide guidance to the youth of Hong Kong.

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