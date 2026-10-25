Gin Lee, Bernice Liu share personal health lessons

Singer Gin Lee and actress Bernice Liu shared personal experiences highlighting the importance of looking after their health as they attended the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pink Walk at The Peak on Sunday (Oct 25).

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Lee, who served as the event’s promotional ambassador, revealed that she suffered a neck strain followed by a knee injury in October, leaving her in pain and needing crutches for several days.

The singer said the experience taught her not to push herself too hard, even when doing exercises she considered simple, such as stretching and yoga.

“I never expected it to affect me so much, so I need to take better care of myself,” she said, adding that she would remind herself to know her limits and take things step by step.

Lee also revealed that she had undergone annual health check-ups since she was 20. Although she initially felt embarrassed, she became more comfortable with the process and now prefers to see a female doctor she knows.

Despite her busy schedule, she sets aside at least 10 minutes each day for personal time, such as stretching, listening to music or reading.

“Health should not just be a slogan. We really need to take action to stay healthy,” she said.

Lee also highlighted the importance of emotional support for breast cancer patients and their families, encouraging people to spend time with patients, talk to them or accompany them on outings.

Meanwhile, Liu, who has taken part in Pink Walk since 2008, said she was encouraged to see more people joining the event and learning about breast cancer over the years. She stressed that the disease could affect people of different ages.

“Actions speak louder than words,” she said, describing the event as an opportunity for people to show their support through participation and donations.

Liu also recalled a friend whose wife was eventually found to have a health issue after consulting a fourth doctor, despite three earlier consultations finding no problem. The experience reinforced the importance of seeking further medical advice when concerns persist.

“If you still feel that something is wrong, even after seeing one, two or three doctors, you should continue to get it checked. Don't ignore your own feelings,” she said.

As she has grown older, Liu said she has become more conscious of self-care, making a greater effort to attend regular health check-ups and consult a doctor when she feels something is wrong.

“I used to be someone who could never stop and always had to keep myself busy,” she said, adding that she now tries to get more sleep instead of rushing straight into work after waking up.

She also sees massages and facials as ways to give herself time to rest, and has taken up Pilates as part of her exercise routine. She is even considering obtaining a Pilates qualification to keep herself motivated.

Liu said setting goals, such as preparing for an exam, or arranging to exercise with friends could help people stick to a routine. Exercising with friends also gives them something to look forward to afterwards, such as going for coffee or a meal together.

This year’s Pink Walk brought nearly 2,000 people together to raise funds for the foundation’s breast health education, screening and patient support services.