logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

JFFT members pull out all the stops to win over Beyblade finalists

ENTERTAINMENT
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong YouTube group JFFT pulled out all the stops to win over top Beyblade players, using creative tricks and plenty of humour to recruit them for their respective teams in a show match at a three-day tournament in Kwun Tong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Members Leung Siu (良少), Chicken Wing (雞翼), Bed Gor (床哥) and Mi Ye (米爺) made a special appearance at the finale of Hong Kong's first tournament of its kind featuring Beyblade X at APM Mall on Monday (Oct 19).

Divided into Team Orange and Team Grape, the four members had to use drinks as props to come up with attention-grabbing moves and persuade the eight finalists to join their respective teams.

Mi Ye even tried to win players over by promising victory to those who joined Team Grape, while Leung spun a drink can like a Beyblade to create a dramatic effect.

The teams then faced off in one-on-one battles, with the first team to score two points winning the match. Team Orange eventually emerged victorious.

Reflecting on the match, Chicken Wing joked that he had initially expected to carry his teammates, only to find himself relying on them instead. He added that the unpredictable nature of Beyblade battles was part of the fun, as a single collision could turn the game around.

The winning team received limited-edition gold Beyblade models and a year's supply of soft drinks, while the opposing team took home another exclusive gold model and two cases of drinks.

The tournament ran from October 17 to 19, drawing players and fans of different ages to compete, exchange tips and cheer on the finalists. The venue also featured themed photo spots and interactive games for visitors.

JFFT

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
BLACKPINK's Jisoo spends just minutes at Tsim Sha Tsui event
ENTERTAINMENT
17-10-2026 13:37 HKT
A2O LITE's Aijing caught in parents' alleged debt scandal, mother apologizes
ENTERTAINMENT
15-10-2026 19:32 HKT
Park Bo-gum draws over 1,000 fans to Admiralty mall, greets them in Cantonese
ENTERTAINMENT
15-10-2026 18:52 HKT
Andy Lau says investment in new film has no limit as filming begins
ENTERTAINMENT
14-10-2026 18:39 HKT
Joey Yung adds January 18 date to Kai Tak concert, breaks down in tears during livestream
ENTERTAINMENT
14-10-2026 15:22 HKT
Chung Suet-ying slams ‘sensual performance’ label as misleading
ENTERTAINMENT
14-10-2026 14:55 HKT
‘The Full-Time Wife Escapist’ couple Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino welcome first child
ENTERTAINMENT
13-10-2026 16:10 HKT
Angela Yuen speaks out on sexual harassment, veteran journalist apologizes
ENTERTAINMENT
13-10-2026 13:06 HKT
ERROR's 193 and Fatboy tackle travel woes and relationship drama at T2 event
ENTERTAINMENT
12-10-2026 12:49 HKT
Andy Hui thanks Sammi Cheng for support as he returns to Coliseum stage after 11 years
ENTERTAINMENT
11-10-2026 12:50 HKT
EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152
NEWS
20 hours ago
X
Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
WORLD
19 hours ago
logo
(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile
SOCIAL BUZZ
18-10-2026 19:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.