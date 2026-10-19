JFFT members pull out all the stops to win over Beyblade finalists

Hong Kong YouTube group JFFT pulled out all the stops to win over top Beyblade players, using creative tricks and plenty of humour to recruit them for their respective teams in a show match at a three-day tournament in Kwun Tong.

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Members Leung Siu (良少), Chicken Wing (雞翼), Bed Gor (床哥) and Mi Ye (米爺) made a special appearance at the finale of Hong Kong's first tournament of its kind featuring Beyblade X at APM Mall on Monday (Oct 19).

Divided into Team Orange and Team Grape, the four members had to use drinks as props to come up with attention-grabbing moves and persuade the eight finalists to join their respective teams.

Mi Ye even tried to win players over by promising victory to those who joined Team Grape, while Leung spun a drink can like a Beyblade to create a dramatic effect.

The teams then faced off in one-on-one battles, with the first team to score two points winning the match. Team Orange eventually emerged victorious.

Reflecting on the match, Chicken Wing joked that he had initially expected to carry his teammates, only to find himself relying on them instead. He added that the unpredictable nature of Beyblade battles was part of the fun, as a single collision could turn the game around.

The winning team received limited-edition gold Beyblade models and a year's supply of soft drinks, while the opposing team took home another exclusive gold model and two cases of drinks.

The tournament ran from October 17 to 19, drawing players and fans of different ages to compete, exchange tips and cheer on the finalists. The venue also featured themed photo spots and interactive games for visitors.