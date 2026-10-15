A2O LITE's Aijing caught in parents' alleged debt scandal, mother apologizes

A2O LITE, the new nine-member girl group launched by former SM Entertainment CEO Lee Soo-man, has been embroiled in controversy shortly after its debut, with member Aijing's mother apologizing over allegations of unpaid wages involving her former education business.

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The group released its debut single NEON on October 13. The following day, the song topped Melon's TOP100 chart at 11pm.

However, the controversy surrounding Aijing, whose Chinese name is Sheng Aijing, has drawn attention to her parents' business dealings.

The 13-year-old Chinese member has attracted attention for her powerful dance performances and striking appearance, earning comparisons with South Korean singer BoA and the nickname "Little BoA".

Chinese internet users alleged that an education company in Beijing previously operated by Aijing's parents had failed to pay employees' wages. Her mother, Zhang Jing, and father, Sheng Jiachuan, were reportedly involved in the company's operations.

The company was reportedly subject to court enforcement proceedings over outstanding debts totalling about 3.45 million yuan. The allegations sparked criticism online, with some users questioning how Aijing had been able to participate in overseas competitions and appear in advertisements and dramas. Others criticized the group, with some calling for her to leave and demanding repayment.

On Wednesday (Oct 14), Aijing's mother stated on Chinese social media, acknowledging responsibility for the financial disputes and apologizing to those affected.

She said the company's financial situation had deteriorated sharply, leading to serious operating difficulties and debt disputes.

"Regardless of the circumstances, failing to pay the amounts owed on time was a mistake that I must face and take responsibility for," she said.

She added that she had begun contacting the parties involved to discuss solutions and would not evade responsibility until the outstanding issues had been resolved.

Her statement also sought to separate her daughter's career from the dispute, stressing that the responsibility lay with the parents.

"The responsibility for this matter should be borne by us, the parents, and properly resolved by us. My child has nothing to do with the business I previously operated or the related disputes," she said.

Lee founded A2O Entertainment in 2024 after leaving SM Entertainment. A2O LITE made its debut in October 2026, with nine members from different national and cultural backgrounds.

The name A2O stands for "Alpha To Omega," referring to the Greek alphabet's progression from beginning to end. The group adopts a youthful, futuristic image and focuses on high-energy performances as part of Lee's efforts to develop a global entertainment business.