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ENTERTAINMENT

‘The Full-Time Wife Escapist’ couple Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino welcome first child

ENTERTAINMENT
52 mins ago
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Japanese actress Yui Aragaki and singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino announced on Tuesday (Oct 13) that they have welcomed their first child.

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In a joint statement, they said: “We are pleased to announce that our first child has been born. With the support of many people, we have been able to welcome this day safely.”

The couple said they would cherish their new family member and hoped to spend peaceful and fulfilling days together.

“We will continue to grow together as parents and as people,” they said, asking the public to continue supporting their family.

Aragaki and Hoshino first met while starring in the hit Japanese drama The Full-Time Wife Escapist in 2016, playing a couple in a contractual marriage. Their on-screen romance later blossomed into a real-life relationship, with their marriage announcement in May 2021 making headlines in Japan.

Aragaki is one of Japan’s most popular actresses, known for her roles in television dramas and films. Since marrying, the couple has kept their private lives largely out of the spotlight.

Their relationship has occasionally been the subject of speculation, including rumors of separation and allegations of infidelity involving Hoshino. He publicly denied the affair rumors on his radio program, while Aragaki made a surprise appearance on the show to support her husband.

Yui AragakiGen Hoshino

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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