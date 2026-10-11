Andy Hui thanks Sammi Cheng for support as he returns to Coliseum stage after 11 years

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui Chi-on thanked his wife, Sammi Cheng Sau-man, for her emotional support and help with physical training after wrapping up his three-night concert run at the Hong Kong Coliseum on Saturday (Oct 10).

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Hui was moved to tears during the final show of his Andy Hui On Stage Live in Concert 2026, performing two encores as fans cheered.

He said he had been nervous about meeting audience expectations after securing the venue a year in advance, but hoped the concert would give fans a chance to forget their daily worries and enjoy the moment.

“The past and future do not exist — only the present,” he said, reflecting on the connection he had built with audiences over decades.

Jacky Cheung encourages him to keep making music

Hui said veteran singer Jacky Cheung Hok-yau had continued to ask about his career after learning that he had joined a new company, encouraging him to keep making good music.

Performing with Cheung, whose songs he had listened to since childhood, was particularly meaningful. Hui said hearing Cheung sing and holding his hand on stage made him feel warm and supported.

Netizens turn ‘Don't lie’ into a Cantonese joke

Hui also praised the creativity of netizens who turned the lyrics “Don't lie, don't lie!” from his song Let Love (讓愛) into a Cantonese wordplay joke.

The phrase was paired with frozen spicy crab, which sounds similar when spoken in Cantonese.

Hui said he had only discovered the joke on the night of the final show and joked that he might accidentally sing the Chinese phrase if he performed two more concerts.

Sammi Cheng supports him during concert run

Hui said Cheng had stayed off stage because she did not want to steal the spotlight from his long-awaited return to the Coliseum. Instead, she supported him through prayers, encouragement and physical training.

“She has always encouraged me, and she trained with me to build up my stamina,” he said, adding that he treasured the opportunity to perform at the venue.

Hui described the Coliseum as his favourite place to perform because of its atmosphere and the closeness it offered between artists and audiences. Although he did not know when he might return, he said he would welcome another concert if a suitable date became available.