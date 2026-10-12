ERROR's 193 and Fatboy tackle travel woes and relationship drama at T2 event

ERROR members 193 (Denis Kwok Ka-chun) and Fatboy (Leung Yip) shared travel tips and relationship advice at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 2 (T2) on Saturday (Oct 10), bringing humor and music to a live edition of Commercial Radio's travel program Sik Ga Hong Kong Air (西加航空).

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Hosted by Jessica Tse Sai-ka, the program airs live from T2 every Saturday from 2pm to 3pm until Oct 31.

The duo chatted with Tse about where they would shoot a music video with an unlimited budget before tackling relationship dilemmas in a travel-themed advice segment. They offered humorous suggestions for handling disagreements between couples on holiday and avoiding potential breakups.

An AI-generated travel video then challenged the singers to guess the featured destination, which was Finland, known as the “Land of a Thousand Lakes” and a popular spot for viewing the northern lights.

193 and Fatboy also teamed up with audience members in a suitcase-pushing game, in which participants had to stop as close to the finish line as possible without crossing it. Winners received airport cash vouchers.

Airport Authority Hong Kong chief operating officer Steven Yiu Siu-chung introduced the airport's driverless vehicle systems, which include towing tractors, patrol vehicles and buses. The authority plans to extend their use to the Sky Corridor and Airport–Tung Chung Link.

The event wrapped up with live performances, with 193 singing Your Name, My Holy Poem (你的名字我的聖詩) before Fatboy performed his debut solo rock song Wrong (錯).

The episode will be rebroadcast online next Saturday (Oct 17) at 2pm. Cantopop singers Constance Chan and Kiri T are scheduled to appear at the Oct 24 session.