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ENTERTAINMENT

BLACKPINK's Jisoo spends just minutes at Tsim Sha Tsui event

ENTERTAINMENT
4 hours ago
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BLACKPINK member Jisoo drew thousands of fans to Tsim Sha Tsui on Friday (Oct 16) as she attended the opening of a sportswear flagship store alongside model Ming Xi and Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

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Some fans said they had started waiting the night before, while others arrived as early as 9am on Friday.

Jisoo arrived at around 6pm wearing a sporty outfit with a short skirt, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Known for her warm interactions with fans, Jisoo flashed her signature smile as soon as she stepped out of her car and waved to fans waiting around the venue. She then posed for photos in front of a backdrop overlooking Victoria Harbour.

During the photo session, the sea breeze blew her hair out of place, prompting staff to step in and fix it.

Jisoo continued to delight fans by waving and blowing kisses to the crowd before returning inside the store after a brief appearance outside.

BLACKPINKJisoo

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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