Chung Suet-ying slams ‘sensual performance’ label as misleading

Golden Horse Award-winning actress Chung Suet-ying has hit back at an online post describing her performance in We Are Born Good as “sensual”, saying the wording misrepresents the film and could mislead audiences.

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Chung, who won Best Leading Actress at the 2024 Golden Horse Awards for The Way We Talk, is nominated for the same award again this year for We Are Born Good.

The controversy erupted after culture writer Wong Wing-leung, known by his pen name Red Eye, described Chung’s character as secretly seducing Alan behind her father’s back and labelled her performance “sensual.” Chung shared a screenshot of the post on social media, questioning the description.

“Some people have watched the film, but that is not what it means,” she said at the premiere of Good Trip on Tuesday (Oct 13), where she appeared alongside MIRROR member Stanley Yau Sze-chun and Goofy Yeung Nga-man.

Chung said the description took creative liberties and did not reflect the film’s actual meaning. Her main concern, she added, was that the wording could mislead viewers.

“I think everyone has a responsibility for what they write,” she said, explaining that she wanted to make her boundaries clear when words or actions made others uncomfortable, whether intentionally or not.

Her remarks came a day after actress Angela Yuen Lai-lam spoke out about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry in a lengthy social media post on Monday (Oct 12). Yuen later shared Chung’s post and revealed that she had also experienced sexual harassment.

Read more: Angela Yuen speaks out on sexual harassment, veteran journalist apologizes

Chung said she had spoken to Yuen before publishing her own post.

Asked whether she would continue to speak up, Chung said everyone had the right to express their views. She added that people should speak out when something made them uncomfortable so others would understand their boundaries.

Chung said she had not personally experienced sexual harassment and stressed that she did not consider the incident a major issue.