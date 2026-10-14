logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

Chung Suet-ying slams ‘sensual performance’ label as misleading

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Golden Horse Award-winning actress Chung Suet-ying has hit back at an online post describing her performance in We Are Born Good as “sensual”, saying the wording misrepresents the film and could mislead audiences.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chung, who won Best Leading Actress at the 2024 Golden Horse Awards for The Way We Talk, is nominated for the same award again this year for We Are Born Good.

The controversy erupted after culture writer Wong Wing-leung, known by his pen name Red Eye, described Chung’s character as secretly seducing Alan behind her father’s back and labelled her performance “sensual.” Chung shared a screenshot of the post on social media, questioning the description.

“Some people have watched the film, but that is not what it means,” she said at the premiere of Good Trip on Tuesday (Oct 13), where she appeared alongside MIRROR member Stanley Yau Sze-chun and Goofy Yeung Nga-man.

Chung said the description took creative liberties and did not reflect the film’s actual meaning. Her main concern, she added, was that the wording could mislead viewers.

“I think everyone has a responsibility for what they write,” she said, explaining that she wanted to make her boundaries clear when words or actions made others uncomfortable, whether intentionally or not.

Her remarks came a day after actress Angela Yuen Lai-lam spoke out about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry in a lengthy social media post on Monday (Oct 12). Yuen later shared Chung’s post and revealed that she had also experienced sexual harassment.

Read more: Angela Yuen speaks out on sexual harassment, veteran journalist apologizes

Chung said she had spoken to Yuen before publishing her own post.

Asked whether she would continue to speak up, Chung said everyone had the right to express their views. She added that people should speak out when something made them uncomfortable so others would understand their boundaries.

Chung said she had not personally experienced sexual harassment and stressed that she did not consider the incident a major issue.

Chung Suet-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Angela Yuen speaks out on sexual harassment, veteran journalist apologizes
ENTERTAINMENT
13-10-2026 13:06 HKT
Joey Yung adds January 18 date to Kai Tak concert, breaks down in tears during livestream
ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
‘The Full-Time Wife Escapist’ couple Yui Aragaki and Gen Hoshino welcome first child
ENTERTAINMENT
13-10-2026 16:10 HKT
ERROR's 193 and Fatboy tackle travel woes and relationship drama at T2 event
ENTERTAINMENT
12-10-2026 12:49 HKT
Andy Hui thanks Sammi Cheng for support as he returns to Coliseum stage after 11 years
ENTERTAINMENT
11-10-2026 12:50 HKT
Cake for two at T2 as Ryan Choi and Jeffrey Ngai take the airport stage
ENTERTAINMENT
11-10-2026 12:35 HKT
Photo provided by Dale Wong
(Exclusive) More than a ‘19-year-old guitar genius’: Dale Wong is finding her own voice
ENTERTAINMENT
09-10-2026 11:49 HKT
Louis Koo to lead singers in basketball game against 903 DJs, MIRROR members to play
ENTERTAINMENT
07-10-2026 17:52 HKT
Ryan Choi hits back at appearance jibes: ‘I don’t think I’m ugly’
ENTERTAINMENT
06-10-2026 19:11 HKT
Jay Fung, Feanna Wong share spending habits, from rare basketball cards to Sylvanian Families
ENTERTAINMENT
05-10-2026 20:48 HKT
(From right) Martin Lee, Kim Jones and Lee's wife Cathy Chui Lee.
Kim Jones to open first global flagship at Henderson's Central Yards in 2027
NEWS
20 hours ago
13-year-old girl found dead after hanging in Yau Ma Tei flat
NEWS
13 hours ago
Ex-Cyberport entrepreneurship head among 6 charged by ICAC over $20m tech subsidy fraud
NEWS
13-10-2026 01:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.