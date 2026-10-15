Park Bo-gum draws over 1,000 fans to Admiralty mall, greets them in Cantonese

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum drew more than 1,000 fans to a shopping mall in Admiralty on Thursday (Oct 15) for a brand event, greeting them in Cantonese and signing autographs.

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The event was scheduled to begin at around 3.45pm, but the venue was already packed before 2pm, with crowds filling all three floors of the mall to catch a glimpse of the actor.

When Park arrived, he was greeted by loud cheers. During the photo session, he struck heart-shaped and victory sign poses. He also sat on the floor for promotional photos.

Park said he was happy to return to Hong Kong after a year and see his fans again.

“I'm very happy to be back in Hong Kong after a year. It's great to see everyone. Thank you so much for coming and filling up the whole space,” he said.

He also greeted fans in Cantonese, saying: “Hello, everyone. I miss you all so much. I'm Park Bo-gum.”

When asked whether he would consider taking part in the Hong Kong Marathon, Park said he knew the race would take place in March and expressed interest in joining.

“I'd really like to participate, but I need to have sufficient stamina and training. If I get the chance, I'd like to give it a try,” he said.

Park also expressed an interest in hiking in Hong Kong and asked the host for recommendations. The host suggested hiking trails near Admiralty, describing them as convenient and scenic.

“Thank you for the recommendation. My trip this time isn't very long, so hopefully I can visit the places you recommended next time,” he said.

Before leaving, Park took a group photo with fans and walked around the venue to sign autographs.