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ENTERTAINMENT

Joey Yung adds January 18 date to Kai Tak concert, breaks down in tears during livestream

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Hong Kong pop diva Joey Yung Tso-yi has added a January 18, 2027, show to her upcoming AURA TOUR at Kai Tak Stadium.

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She announced the extra date during a livestream on Tuesday night (Oct 13), even before tickets went on sale.

Yung, who is already scheduled to perform on January 22 and 23, said she had persuaded her company to add the show following overwhelming demand from fans. She added that more dates could be announced if the response remained strong.

The singer said she missed her fans, having not held a major solo concert in Hong Kong since PRETTY CRAZY in 2019. She described the January 18 performance as a special show for her most devoted supporters, saying their energy would be particularly important on opening night.

Yung also confirmed that the concert would feature a three-sided stage.

The title AURA represents more than an individual’s presence or energy. Its concept reflects something built over time through life experiences, music and lasting connections between people.

After more than two decades in the music industry, Yung hopes to bring her journey full circle, moving from her initial love of singing through years of elaborate stage productions and different musical phases before returning to her most authentic self.

Towards the end of the livestream, she became emotional while reflecting on the seven-year wait for her return to the Hong Kong concert stage. She then sang part of her new song Bright Nights (陽光普照), breaking down in tears and pausing to wipe her eyes.

Joey YungKai Tak Stadium

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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