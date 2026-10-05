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ENTERTAINMENT

Jay Fung, Feanna Wong share spending habits, from rare basketball cards to Sylvanian Families

ENTERTAINMENT
29 mins ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Hong Kong singers Jay Fung and Feanna Wong Shuk-man have shared their spending and collecting habits, with Fung spending a four-figure sum on a box of collectible basketball cards while Wong has recently taken up a new collecting hobby — Sylvanian Families.

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The pair, who were recently named ambassadors for China Construction Bank (Asia)’s newly launched eye+ Credit Card, talked about their spending and collecting habits during an interview for the card’s launch on Monday (Oct 5).

Fung said he has long been a fan of basketball cards and enjoys buying boxes online or from local card shops to see what he can pull.

“I really like buying and collecting basketball cards,” he said, adding that he recently bought a box after returning from Paris.

Among his latest pulls was a rare gold card featuring NBA star Victor Wembanyama. Limited to 50 copies worldwide and signed by the basketball star, the card is now one of the prized pieces in Fung’s collection.

Wong, meanwhile, said some of her biggest expenses have been for her family rather than herself.

She said she has spent a significant amount on plane tickets for her mother when they travel together, as well as luxury goods as birthday presents for her.

She has also recently got into Sylvanian Families, revealing that she has already spent a four-figure sum on figurines that have yet to arrive.

Wong joked that the hobby can get expensive, and said she hopes to share the figures with fans through a livestream once they arrive.

She also had an unexpected new addition to the family just a day earlier — a lovebird she found at a family member’s home.

Wong said she initially wondered why there was a parrot inside before realizing it was a lovebird. She later appealed online for the bird’s owner to contact her after it was found around Whampoa Garden. If no owner comes forward, her family plans to keep it.

The two singers have also worked together musically, with Fung writing Wong’s recent song Hey Vienna, which recently topped a radio chart.

Wong’s other recent release, Carousel (《旋轉木馬》), has also attracted attention. The song, featuring JFFT member Har Ting-chuen, showcases a playful and sweet side of Wong’s music.

For the music video, Wong said she wanted people who could show their “girlish” side, as well as a slightly “tsundere” personality — acting as if they did not want to join in at first, but eventually having fun.

Wong said she had invited Fung to appear in the music video, but joked that he had publicly rejected her invitation. Fung quickly clarified that he had not rejected her, saying he was simply not very good at dancing.

He also praised the song, calling it catchy and creative, and said Wong had the potential to become a singer-songwriter.

Wong then joked that if she were directing the music video herself, she would cast Fung as Prince Charming.

Wong is now preparing for her first solo ticketed concert, Echoes of Man, in November. She said the eye+ Credit Card offers priority ticket access, while cardholders will also have a chance to win her signed poster in mid-October.

“I’m very excited, but at the same time, I’m also quite nervous,” Wong said.

Jay FungFeanna Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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