Anson Kong apologizes after media interview sparks backlash over ‘disrespectful’ behavior

MIRROR member Anson Kong Ip-sang, who was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Horse Awards, has apologized for his behavior during a recent media interview after his response to questions about a deleted Instagram post sparked an online backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The controversy began after Kong posted black images, including one featuring two middle-finger emojis, on his Instagram Story during the Mid-Autumn Festival. He later deleted the posts.

The issue resurfaced at a MIRROR press conference on September 28 to promote the group's upcoming concerts, when reporters asked Kong about the deleted posts.

Kong appeared reluctant to respond, saying: “It’s my own Story. I can post whatever I want. There’s no need for everyone to worry about me.”

He also said he could post an orange, white, purple or yellow background next time if he wanted.

His exchange with reporters, along with fellow member Alton Wong Chi-tak's interaction with the media, drew widespread attention, with some netizens accusing them of being unprofessional and disrespectful. Others defended Kong, saying he was simply being himself.

The incident also led to heated exchanges between fans and netizens, overshadowing promotion for MIRROR's upcoming concert.

Kong addressed the incident on Sunday when all 10 members of MIRROR appeared at a shopping mall in Kwun Tong to promote their variety show MIRROR ACE.

“I think my performance at the last press conference was somewhat inappropriate and not very good,” Kong said. “It also made some viewers uncomfortable. I want to apologies to everyone, and I have reflected on it for several days.”

He also apologized to his bandmates for affecting the group and said he accepted criticism from netizens because he believed he had made a mistake.

Kong revealed that he had been under pressure in his personal life and had struggled to deal with it.

“Recently, there has indeed been some pressure in my life. I couldn't handle it and didn't know how to process it,” he said.

He said he hoped to do better and avoid putting pressure on those around him.

Kong also confirmed that his company had reprimanded him over the incident.

“Of course,” he said. “I was the one who behaved badly. You learn from your mistakes.”

Kong also spoke about his recent Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Golden Horse Awards for his performance in We're Nothing At All. He said he had not expected the nomination and was grateful to have made the final five.