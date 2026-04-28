Keung To clarifies education claims, MIRROR members' academic backgrounds revealed

Keung To, member of popular boy band MIRROR, admitted on social media on Wednesday that he had previously claimed a higher education level than he actually holds, saying he only completed Form One. Despite the revelation, his popularity remained unaffected as fans gathered for birthday celebrations in Causeway Bay on Thursday.

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However, some netizens noted that while Keung only attended traditional secondary school up to Form One, he later completed a diploma in sports coaching at VTC Youth College (Yeo Chei Man), which under Hong Kong's Qualifications Framework is Level 3 – equivalent to secondary school graduation.

Other MIRROR members have diverse academic backgrounds:

Edan Lui is the group's academic standout, scoring 25 points in the DSE (best five subjects), exceeding his expectations, and gaining admission to the University of Hong Kong's Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems.

Anson Lo scored 23 points in the DSE, with 5* in Chinese, and was admitted to City University of Hong Kong's BBA in Business Analytics but withdrew to pursue dancing.

Ian Chan graduated from City University of Hong Kong with a degree in Public Policy and Politics.

Other university graduates include Alton Wong (CityU Electronic Logistics and Technology Management), Stanley Yau (CityU Computer Science), Frankie Chan (PolyU Hotel Management). Jeremy Lau completed an associate degree in Communication Studies at HKBU's International College, and Tiger Yau graduated from HKBU's Film Academy Higher Diploma. Captain Lokman Yeung, Anson Kong and Jeremy Lee entered the entertainment industry after secondary school.